Douglas weakens, but Hawaii could still see severe impact

HONOLULU (AP) — Thirteen hurricane shelters will open Sunday morning on Oahu as Hurricane Douglas bears down on the island state. Because of COVID-19, people at shelters will have to social distance and wear face coverings. Hawaii health officials said they have contacted all 625 people who are in self isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19. All indicated they do not plan to go to a public shelter and instead will shelter in place. A hurricane warning has been issued for Oahu, and Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the impacts form the Category 1 hurricane could be flet as early as mid-day Sunday.