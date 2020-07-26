Spain takes aim at nightclubs and beaches as virus rebounds

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nightclubs, bars and beaches — some of Spain’s most beloved summer venues — are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into coronavirus hot spots. The northeast region of Catalonia now hosts two of the most worrying virus hotspots in Spain. That has promoted authorities to tighten restrictions that were relaxed only a month ago. Northeast Catalonia has shut down all nightlife and put a midnight curfew on bars. Spain reported over 900 new daily infections on Thursday and Friday as authorities warned of a virus second wave. Britain and Norway have ordered 14-day quarantines for those returning from Spanish holidays.