UN says thousands of anti-Pakistan militants in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.N. report says more than 6,000 Pakistani insurgents, most belonging to an outlawed group attacking Pakistani military and civilian targets, are hiding in Afghanistan. The report says the Pakistani insurgent group has linked up with the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan. Some members have even joined the IS affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan. The U.N. report says IS in Afghanistan has been hit hard by the Afghan security forces, as well as U.S. and NATO forces, and even on occasion by the Afghan Taliban. Still, the report estimates the membership of IS in Afghanistan at 2,200.