Bassey carries Western Kentucky past Middle Tennessee 82-67

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Charles Bassey scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 82-67. Taveion Hollingsworth and Carson Williams added 15 points each for the Hilltoppers. Williams also had eight rebounds. Luke Frampton had 14 points for Western Kentucky and Jordan Rawls scored 10. Western Kentucky shot 51% from the floor (24 of 47) including 10 of 20 from distance. The Hilltoppers shot 61% in the second half, when they broke the game open. Dontrell Shuler had 18 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence added 14 points and six rebounds. Jordan Davis had 12 points.