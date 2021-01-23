Screenwriter Walter Bernstein dies at 101

NEW YORK (AP) — Screenwriter Walter Bernstein has died. He was 101. Bernstein was one of the last victims of Hollywood’s anti-Communist blacklist and for years could only find work by hiring “fronts,” people willing to let him use their names for his scripts. In the 1970s, he would draw upon his experiences and receive an Oscar nomination for writing “The Front,” starring Woody Allen. His other writing credits included the Burt Reynolds football comedy “Semi-Tough” and films by such old friends as Martin Ritt and Sidney Lumet. He was also a longtime adviser to Robert Redford’s Sundance Institute.