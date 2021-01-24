Eagles hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as head coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three days after choosing Nick Sirianni to be their new coach, the Philadelphia Eagles made it official. The team announced Sirianni’s hiring Sunday morning on Twitter with a photo of Sirianni wearing an Eagles visor and the caption: “Copped ourselves a head coach.” Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago. The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.