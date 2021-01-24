Perea among 16 young US players added for game vs Trinidad

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Andrés Perea is among 16 young players added to the U.S. national soccer team’s roster for the Jan. 31 exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, Florida, after he was approved for a switch of affiliation from Colombia by FIFA. Perea had played for Colombia’s under-17 and under-20 teams. The added players had been training with U.S. under-23 coach Jason Kreis ahead of the delayed Olympic qualifiers for the North and Central American and Caribbean region, which will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico.