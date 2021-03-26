Abducted Charleston, Mo teen found safe

UPDATE: 2:05 P.M.

Charleston Police say they found and picked up Ken'niyah on a county road Friday afternoon.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

They currently don't have any suspects.

UPDATE: 1:32 P.M.

News 3 WSIL has confirmed that 15-year-old Ken'niyah has been found and is safe.

Ken'niyah's family is at the Charleston Police Department, but did not wish to talk at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the suspect vehicle has not been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

(WSIL) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 15-year-old girl.

The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) says officers are investigating the abduction of 15-year-old Ken’niyah McCain. She was taken from a bus stop Friday morning.

The suspected vehicle is described as a black Tahoe or Suburban with unknown license plate.

MSHP reports two black males are traveling in the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact local police immediately or the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.