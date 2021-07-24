2 LSU grads give total of $110,000 to wildlife hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana State University graduates have given the veterinary school’s wildlife hospital a total of $110,000. A news release Wednesday said Richard P. Sivicek of Illinois gave $100,000 to establish a fund to pay for treatment and food for injured and resident wildlife. He graduated in 1969 with a degree in agriculture. And 1998 veterinary graduate Susan Belt has made a $10,000 gift to the hospital’s support fund. She owns a veterinary clinic in Bryant, Arkansas. People bring about 1,200 injured animals a year to the wildlife hospital. Veterinarians are able to fully rehabilitate and release 40 percent of them.