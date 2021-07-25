Sporting KC beats Sounders 3-1 to pull closer in West

SEATTLE (AP) — Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi scored in the first half, Cameron Duke added his first MLS goal in the second and Sporting Kansas City handed Seattle its first home loss of the season, beating the Sounders 3-1 on Sunday night. The matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference went to the side trying to chase down the leaders. Kansas City pulled within two points of Seattle in the West standings and has a game in hand. The Sounders also dropped a point behind New England for the overall MLS lead. Fredy Montero scored for Seattle.