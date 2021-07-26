1 deputy killed, 1 wounded in standoff at California home

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of a California city says one deputy has died and another is wounded following a shooting during a standoff at a home. Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia says in a statement that the Kern County deputies were shot Sunday afternoon. News outlets report both were taken to a nearby hospital. KGET-TV video shows an American flag covering what appears to be a casket being loaded into a van with the words “coroner transport” on the dashboard and being driven away from the medical center. The suspect in the standoff has been shot by law enforcement and taken to a hospital. Two other people were also found inside the home with gunshot wounds.